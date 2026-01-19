Rain and snow finally headed for North India after long dry spell
India
Heads up, North India: IMD says two western disturbances are rolling in from January 19—one weak, one stronger—which means rain and snow are on the way for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh between January 22-24.
Why does this matter?
The hills have barely seen any rain or snow since December (Uttarakhand hit a full 100% deficit!), hurting crops, tourism, and even winter sports.
This new weather might help with soil moisture for farmers but won't totally fix things—and heavy snowfall could bring landslides.
Also, expect foggy mornings in northwest India and Bihar for a few more days.