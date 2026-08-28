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Home / News / India News / IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Friday
IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Friday
IMD expects a generally cloudy sky on Friday

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Friday

By Snehil Singh
Aug 28, 2026
12:51 pm
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday. The forecast comes as the southwest monsoon remains active in different parts of India. The IMD expects a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and lightning at several places, especially on Raksha Bandhan.

Weather update

Maximum temperature expected to be between 34-36 degrees Celsius

The IMD has predicted very light to light rain at many places in Delhi on Friday. Moderate rain is also possible at isolated locations.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely during the forenoon and afternoon hours, followed by another spell of light rain during the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Friday morning.

Nationwide forecast

Heavy rainfall expected in north India

The western Himalayan region is likely to witness widespread rainfall, with heavy showers expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Central India will also remain wet with widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

In eastern India, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy showers through the week.

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Northeastern rains

Active monsoon spell likely over northeast region

The Northeast region is likely to witness an active monsoon spell with widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Maharashtra, Gujarat Konkan and Goa are also likely to receive scattered showers till September 2.

Southern peninsular India is expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall over several areas, with Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and coastal Karnataka witnessing fairly widespread rainfall.

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Maritime advisory

Fishermen warned against venturing into rough seas

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen to stay away from certain areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to rough weather till September 1.

Adverse conditions are likely along parts of the west-central and southwest Arabian Sea.

In the Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised against going into areas off the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, and parts adjoining Sri Lanka and the Andaman Sea.

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