IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Friday

The IMD has predicted very light to light rain at many places in Delhi on Friday. Moderate rain is also possible at isolated locations.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely during the forenoon and afternoon hours, followed by another spell of light rain during the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Friday morning.