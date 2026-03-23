Rain, thunderstorms likely in North India from March 23
Heads up, IMD says rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are on the way for much of North India.
States like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Rajasthan should expect wet weather from March 23 to 26.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim (Odisha and Chhattisgarh) should expect wet weather.
Yellow alert out for thunderstorms in several Himachal districts
The forecast means cooler days ahead in Delhi (expect cloudy skies and temperatures dipping to 16 Celsius).
There's also a yellow alert out for thunderstorms in several Himachal districts.
With intermittent rain already causing landslides and evacuation orders for nine houses in Ropdu village in Himachal Pradesh (and Delhi's air quality not looking great), it's a good idea to stay updated if you're traveling or have outdoor plans.