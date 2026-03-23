Rain, thunderstorms likely in North India from March 23

Yellow alert out for thunderstorms in several Himachal districts

The forecast means cooler days ahead in Delhi (expect cloudy skies and temperatures dipping to 16 Celsius).

There's also a yellow alert out for thunderstorms in several Himachal districts.

With intermittent rain already causing landslides and evacuation orders for nine houses in Ropdu village in Himachal Pradesh (and Delhi's air quality not looking great), it's a good idea to stay updated if you're traveling or have outdoor plans.