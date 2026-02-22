Rain, thunderstorms likely in southern Bengal districts
India
Heads up, West Bengal—light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are on the way for southern districts this Monday and Tuesday, thanks to a Bay of Bengal depression.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, pointing out possible delays in potato harvesting and warning about lightning risks in open fields.
Areas like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura are first in line.
Conditions in Kolkata
Rain is set to spread into Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly by Tuesday—so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Northern spots like Darjeeling and Kalimpong might catch some showers too.
With Kolkata's temps hovering around 32°C (and lows near 20°C), expect a muggy start to the week.
Stay safe if you're outdoors!