Rain, thunderstorms likely in southern Bengal districts India Feb 22, 2026

Heads up, West Bengal—light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are on the way for southern districts this Monday and Tuesday, thanks to a Bay of Bengal depression.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, pointing out possible delays in potato harvesting and warning about lightning risks in open fields.

Areas like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura are first in line.