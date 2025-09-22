IMD predicts heavy rain in Northeast; moderate rain in Kerala  

The monsoon season is still active across India, with several states witnessing heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the monsoon is at its peak in eastern Rajasthan , western Madhya Pradesh , coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, and Telangana, among other regions. A depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal near south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh is likely to cross the coast around September 27.

Capital conditions Delhi likely to witness clear skies on Monday In contrast to the heavy rains elsewhere, Delhi is likely to witness clear skies on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 34-36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23-25°C. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C and a minimum of 24.3°C, according to IMD data.

Regional forecast Heavy rainfall in Telangana, yellow alert in northeastern states Telangana also witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, and the weather is likely to continue on Monday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain in several districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rangareddy. For the Northeast, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Mizoram and Tripura on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas across Assam and Meghalaya until September 24, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on September 27.