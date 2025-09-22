'I'll pay fare': Woman insists on cab driver going extra
A dashcam video from a cab has gone viral, showing a driver refusing to go beyond the app's set drop-off point.
The woman passenger argues and threatens not to pay, but the driver stands firm, saying he will not go beyond the location set in the app.
The heated exchange has sparked fresh debate online about ride boundaries and who's responsible for fare payments.
Drivers' stance gets support
Most people online are backing the driver, saying that sticking to agreed trip details matters.
Some admit small mapping mistakes happen, but feel this was more about principle than money.
Interestingly, a similar dispute happened just a few months ago in May—highlighting how these fare arguments and unclear ride boundaries keep causing trouble for both drivers and passengers in gig work apps.