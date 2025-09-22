'I'll pay fare': Woman insists on cab driver going extra India Sep 22, 2025

A dashcam video from a cab has gone viral, showing a driver refusing to go beyond the app's set drop-off point.

The woman passenger argues and threatens not to pay, but the driver stands firm, saying he will not go beyond the location set in the app.

The heated exchange has sparked fresh debate online about ride boundaries and who's responsible for fare payments.