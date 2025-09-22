Haryana's new scheme to give ₹2,100/month to women

Who qualifies for the scheme?

Women aged 23-60 from low-income families qualify, including married women from other states if their husbands have lived in Haryana for at least 15 years.

The money goes straight to recipients via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

If you already get benefits from Social Justice or similar schemes, you're not eligible.

Plus, this scheme also helps women battling serious illnesses like late-stage cancer and rare diseases—making support more inclusive than before.