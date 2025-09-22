Kolkata law college rape case: DNA samples match prime accused
What's the story
The Kolkata Police have filed a chargesheet in the South Calcutta Law College rape case, with DNA evidence linking key accused Monojit "Mango" Mishra to the crime. The chargesheet was submitted to the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore and names Mishra, an alumnus of the college, along with three others. The police claim that DNA test results from samples on the survivor's clothes matched those of Mishra.
Evidence expansion
Chargesheet includes CCTV footage from college premises
The chargesheet also includes CCTV footage from the college premises and two nearby shops. This footage confirmed that the crime took place inside the guard's room. It also showed the other accused, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, standing outside this room, along with a security guard. A police officer told PTI, "The role of...the other two accused...and also that of the security guard could be seen."
Ongoing investigation
Investigators awaiting results of voice sample analysis
Investigators are now waiting for the results of voice sample analysis from the accused's mobile phones. A police officer said, "Once the results are delivered, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in court." The case came to light after a first-year student alleged she was gang-raped on June 25 by Mishra, an alumnus, and two senior students.