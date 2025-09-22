Next Article
Kerala man kills wife, goes live to share grievances
India
In Kollam, Kerala, Isaac allegedly hacked his 39-year-old wife Shalini to death early Monday morning, reportedly linked to ongoing marital issues.
After the incident, Isaac went live on Facebook to admit what he'd done and shared grievances about mistrust and jewelry disputes before turning himself in at the local police station.
Investigation underway
Police have filed a murder case based on a complaint from the couple's 19-year-old son.
Forensic teams are examining the scene and analyzing both Isaac's and Shalini's phones for evidence.
Investigators are focusing on what led up to the tragedy as they gather digital and forensic proof to build their case.