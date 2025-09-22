Next Article
Zubeen Garg's funeral becomes 4th-largest public farewell, beats MJ, Elvis
India
Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg's funeral saw lakhs of fans gather in Guwahati to say goodbye—so many, in fact, that it's now officially the fourth largest public farewell ever, according to the Limca Book of Records.
That puts him alongside global icons like Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.
Funeral turnout reflects on his legacy
The turnout wasn't just about his fame—it showed how deeply Garg connected with people across generations and backgrounds.
Beyond his hit songs and films, he was known for activism and giving back to society.
This historic gathering proves just how much love and respect he inspired—and how his legacy will live on through both his art and impact.