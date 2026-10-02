Raj Gomani's AI map pinpoints Delhi areas unsafe for women
India
Delhi's Raj Gomani has built an AI-powered map that highlights places in the city where women may face greater safety risks, especially after dark.
Using crime data from the NCRB and Anthropic's Claude, the map clearly marks high-risk zones and even includes information about the profiles of criminals in different areas.
The idea is to make safety info super easy to understand and spark more community action.
Design praised for accessible crime data
The map's design has been praised for making complex crime data accessible. Users say it helps them actually see where trouble spots are.
Many want it to go public or open source so everyone can benefit.
Gomani hopes this project gets more people involved in making Delhi safer for women.