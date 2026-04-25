Raj Kaur foils masked gold chain snatcher in Ludhiana
India
Raj Kaur, who had recently returned from Greece, fought off a masked man trying to snatch her gold chain in Ludhiana's Daresi area.
Even after losing balance and falling on the road, she held on tight until nearby residents gathered at the spot, forcing the suspect to flee empty-handed.
Police register case, review CCTV footage
Police have registered a case and are checking more CCTV footage since the suspect's face was covered.
Station House Officer Gurmeet Singh shared that they are committed to finding him soon.
The incident is a reminder of how quick thinking and community support can make a real difference.