Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl found dead, locals suspect rape-murder
A 13-year-old girl from Bikaner went missing on her way to an exam and was later found dead; her body was recovered from a forest area close to a highway, about 1km from her school.
She had visible injuries and was partially undressed, leading locals to suspect she was raped before her death.
The case has deeply shaken the community.
Locals protest, demanding ₹1 crore compensation
Police have filed an FIR for murder under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, and a post-mortem is underway to confirm if sexual assault occurred.
Locals are protesting—blocking highways and demanding ₹1 crore compensation and quick arrests—refusing to let authorities move the body until their voices are heard.
Political leaders have condemned the crime, calling for strict action, while extra police have been deployed to keep things under control.