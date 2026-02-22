Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl found dead, locals suspect rape-murder

Locals protest, demanding ₹1 crore compensation

Police have filed an FIR for murder under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, and a post-mortem is underway to confirm if sexual assault occurred.

Locals are protesting—blocking highways and demanding ₹1 crore compensation and quick arrests—refusing to let authorities move the body until their voices are heard.

Political leaders have condemned the crime, calling for strict action, while extra police have been deployed to keep things under control.