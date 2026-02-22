Rajasthan: 3 men running illegal firecracker factory arrested
Three men have been arrested after a tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, left seven workers dead and four injured on February 16.
The factory was secretly run as a garment unit, with chemicals and materials for the fireworks allegedly imported from China without proper licenses, using various business licenses to obtain the raw materials.
'China connection' found in case
The accused—Hemant Sachdeva, Hemant Sharma, and Abhinandan Tiwari—are in police custody as investigations dig deeper into their operation.
Police have sealed the blast site and another nearby illegal unit.
Investigators found a "China connection" and said the operators imported chemicals and materials from China without proper licenses, while the next of kin of the five deceased workers from Bihar will receive ₹2 lakh each from Bihar's Chief Minister.