Rajasthan: 4 men from UP killed in expressway accident
India
A serious accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan, took four lives on Sunday afternoon.
A speeding Brezza car hit a truck near Chechat around 2:30pm.
The victims—Shreshth Vajpayee (21), Priyanjul Chaturvedi (36), Ankush Dubey (25), and Ashutosh Pratap Singh (20)—were all from Uttar Pradesh.
Police provide details about crash, victims
The bodies have been kept at a mortuary in Ramganjmandi town for the post-mortem, which will be conducted once the family members of the deceased arrive.
Police provided details about the crash and the victims, highlighting how risky high-speed driving can be on busy highways like this one.