Rajasthan: 5 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision
India
A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district left five people dead and several injured after a sleeper bus crashed head-on with a trailer truck early Tuesday.
The bus, traveling from Sriganganagar to Jaipur, was trying to overtake parked trolleys when it collided with the truck.
Seven to 8 passengers were hurt
Seven to eight passengers were hurt and rushed to local hospitals for treatment.
Authorities haven't released the names of those involved yet.
Road safety rules should be followed strictly
Rajasthan has experienced fatal road accidents, and accidents like this highlight how risky overtaking and roadside obstructions can be.
It's a reminder that safe driving decisions really do save lives: something worth keeping in mind whenever you hit the road.