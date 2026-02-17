Rajasthan: 7 killed, 4 injured in illegal firecracker factory blast
A tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, killed seven workers and left four others badly injured on February 16.
The unit, disguised as a garment factory, reportedly had no safety measures and probably had its gates locked during work—possibly trapping nine people inside when three blasts went off.
Rescue teams spent over an hour controlling the fire and recovering remains.
Owner, manager among those charged
Police have charged the owner, manager, labor contractor, and operator with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103.
The owner is currently being questioned while forensic teams collect evidence from the site.
Some of the injured workers are getting advanced treatment in Delhi hospitals.
Meanwhile, state authorities are checking other local factories for violations to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.