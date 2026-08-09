Rajasthan CID arrests 2 men in Tonk over JeM suspicion
India
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Branch of the CID in Rajasthan arrested two men, Basit and Burhan, in Tonk district for suspected ties to the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
The arrests happened over two days during a security sweep.
Both have been handed over to the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for deeper investigation.
ATS probes records of arrested men
Police searched Basit's house and found ATM cards, bank passbooks, and electric scooter parts.
Burhan was arrested from Tonk on Saturday as part of the ongoing operation.
Now, ATS is digging into their financial records and call history to figure out how strong their JeM connections really are.
With Independence Day around the corner, security teams are staying extra alert.