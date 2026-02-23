Rajasthan: Class 12 student kidnapped on way to exam center
India
A Class 12 student in Barmer, Rajasthan, was allegedly kidnapped by four men right outside his exam center while he was on his way to take a board exam.
The attackers allegedly assaulted him and left him by the roadside, where passersby spotted him and informed the police.
Kidnappers yet to be identified
The student was treated at a local hospital before being referred to the Medical College Hospital in Barmer.
A video showing the kidnapping has also surfaced.
Police say they've formed several teams and launched a search operation, with Bijrad Station House Officer Vishnaram confirming this.