Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma orders probe after Pachpadra refinery fire
India
A fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery, but emergency teams acted fast and got things under control.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site, called the incident serious, and ordered a full investigation to find out what went wrong.
HPCL reports minor damage, restart underway
HPCL said the damage was minor, and they are already working on getting everything back up and running.
The state government is backing HPCL all the way. Sharma said they are committed to helping restart this big project as soon as possible.
He also gave a shoutout to emergency teams for their quick response.