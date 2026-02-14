Rajasthan: Constable killed by truck while collecting evidence
On Friday night, Rajasthan Police constable Durgadan Charan tragically lost his life when a speeding truck slammed into a parked Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) van on the Jaipur-Pali highway.
The FSL team had stopped for dinner after collecting evidence from an encounter site.
Charan had just stepped out of the van to grab a water bottle when the truck hit, leaving him with fatal injuries.
Transport Nagar police are investigating the matter
Charan, who was posted at Pali police lines and came from Sarwadi village in Balotra, was rushed to Bangar Hospital but couldn't be saved.
The loss has deeply affected his fellow officers, with reports of a wave of mourning across the police department and senior officers reaching the hospital.