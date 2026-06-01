Rajasthan fires 20 officials, suspends 332 under 0-tolerance policy
India
Rajasthan just took a big step against corruption, firing 20 government officials and suspending 332 more.
Announced today, this move is part of the state's strict zero-tolerance policy.
An official statement said it's all about making the government more accountable and transparent.
Rajasthan cleared 100+ cases for prosecution
The list includes a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer plus staff from medical, education, mining, and public works departments.
The state also withheld pensions for 17 personnel in cases involving misconduct.
More than 100 cases have been cleared for prosecution so far, with another 577 still under investigation, so more action is expected as the crackdown continues.