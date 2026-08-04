Rajasthan High Court grants Asaram 20 days' parole, cites compliance

Asaram will be out on a ₹50,000 personal bond plus two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

The Rajasthan government tried to block his parole, saying it could put the victim's family at risk and that he might try to run because of other ongoing cases. They also mentioned his health issues.

But the court wasn't convinced. Since Asaram has followed bail rules before, they saw no strong reason to keep him in right now.