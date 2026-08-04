Rajasthan High Court grants Asaram 20 days' parole, cites compliance
India
The Rajasthan High Court has granted 20 days' parole to Asaram, the self-styled godman who's been in Jodhpur Central Jail for over 13 years.
The court said the state didn't have enough reason to deny his request this time, and pointed out that he hasn't broken any rules during previous temporary releases.
Asaram paroled on ₹50,000 bond
Asaram will be out on a ₹50,000 personal bond plus two sureties of ₹25,000 each.
The Rajasthan government tried to block his parole, saying it could put the victim's family at risk and that he might try to run because of other ongoing cases. They also mentioned his health issues.
But the court wasn't convinced. Since Asaram has followed bail rules before, they saw no strong reason to keep him in right now.