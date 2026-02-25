Rajasthan: Indefinite bus strike leaves 15L commuters scrambling for alternatives
Rajasthan's private bus operators have gone on an indefinite strike since February 23, halting about 35,000 busses across the state.
With private services suspended in many areas and state-run Rajasthan Roadways busses continuing to operate, often overcrowded and offering limited services at major stations, over 1.5 million people who depend on these rides every day are left scrambling for alternatives.
Why are the operators on strike?
The protest comes after strict Transport Department actions amid intensified enforcement—think hefty fines, suspended registrations, and suspension of registration certificates (RCs).
Operators say it's hurting their business and want things like fairer checks and relaxed rules for older busses.
₹20 crore in refunds
Online bookings are paused until February 28, causing ₹20 crore in refunds in just one day.
Even taxi unions have expressed solidarity, and operators from neighboring states may also suspend services or keep busses parked at state borders.
If things don't resolve soon, PM Modi's big rally in Ajmer on February 28 might also feel the pinch with fewer busses available.