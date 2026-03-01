Rajasthan man arrested for murdering wife after fall down stairs
Devkripal Meena has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Renu.
The case first looked like a tragic accident: Renu was said to have fallen down the stairs in November 2025.
But when police noticed injuries that didn't add up and some odd details at the scene, they dug deeper and arrested Meena on suspicion of murder.
Meena was at a hotel before taking Renu to hospital
An autopsy found 19 injuries on Renu that couldn't be explained by a simple fall.
Forensic experts ruled out an accident, and CCTV showed Meena at a hotel before he brought Renu to the hospital.
Police believe ongoing arguments over Meena's alleged affair may have been the motive.
He was tracked down in Kota after resisting arrest and is now on a seven-day police remand while investigators look into possible accomplices.