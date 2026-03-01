Rajasthan man arrested for murdering wife after fall down stairs

Meena was at a hotel before taking Renu to hospital

An autopsy found 19 injuries on Renu that couldn't be explained by a simple fall.

Forensic experts ruled out an accident, and CCTV showed Meena at a hotel before he brought Renu to the hospital.

Police believe ongoing arguments over Meena's alleged affair may have been the motive.

He was tracked down in Kota after resisting arrest and is now on a seven-day police remand while investigators look into possible accomplices.