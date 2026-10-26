Rajasthan marks 80 tehsils in 14 districts officially drought-affected
India
Rajasthan just marked 80 tehsils across 14 districts as drought-affected, thanks to a big drop in rainfall and growing water scarcity.
Most of these areas are now officially "severely affected," while a handful are considered moderately hit.
The decision came after checking rainfall stats, water levels, and how crops are doing.
Jodhpur dams at 15.98% capacity
Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jalore are among the worst off: Jodhpur's dams have dropped to just 15.98% of their usual capacity.
Across the state, dam storage is way down compared to last year (now at only about 62.16%).
With less rain between June and September than normal, farmers in these regions are really feeling the pinch this season.