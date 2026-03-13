Rajasthan: One dead, another critical after highway collision
India
A late-night collision between two trailers on the Udaipur-Palanpur highway in Rajasthan's Sirohi district turned tragic when one vehicle crossed the divider and hit another head-on.
The impact set both cabins on fire, leaving one driver dead and another fighting for his life.
Authorities investigating cause of accident
While one driver could not escape the flames, locals managed to pull out 25-year-old Babulal from his burning cabin and rushed him to the hospital. He is now in critical condition.
Police and fire teams arrived soon after to control the blaze, with authorities now investigating what led to the accident.