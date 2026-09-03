Rajasthan prepares SOP for student protests in schools and colleges
Rajasthan is preparing a new SOP for handling student protests in schools and colleges: think conversations, not crackdowns.
Instead of immediately resorting to force, the government will send experienced officers to meet with students directly, listen to what's bothering them, and try to fix things on the spot.
As Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham put it, they want to help "as parents and friends" for faster solutions.
Rajasthan discourages criminal cases against students
This new standard operating procedure (SOP) comes after recent protests over things like broken school buildings and not enough teachers.
The government hopes this approach stops small issues from blowing up online or becoming bigger controversies.
Importantly, they're also discouraging filing criminal cases against students who protest, instead focusing on solving problems together so everyone feels heard.