Rajasthan reduces school summer vacation from 45 to 35 days

Rajasthan admissions deadlines and heat concerns

This year, admissions for Classes nine through 12 close by July 11, while Classes one through eight can enroll any time.

Principals now get just one local holiday instead of two.

Teachers are urging the government to rethink the shorter break, pointing out that Rajasthan's heat often hits over 45 degrees Celsius in May and June, raising real worries about students' health during those scorching weeks.