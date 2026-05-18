Rajasthan reduces school summer vacation from 45 to 35 days
India
Rajasthan's education department is trimming summer vacation from 45 to 35 days for the 2026-27 session.
Schools will now be closed from May 17 to June 20, with regular classes starting June 21.
In past years, schools only briefly opened for International Yoga Day on June 21 and resumed fully on July 1.
Rajasthan admissions deadlines and heat concerns
This year, admissions for Classes nine through 12 close by July 11, while Classes one through eight can enroll any time.
Principals now get just one local holiday instead of two.
Teachers are urging the government to rethink the shorter break, pointing out that Rajasthan's heat often hits over 45 degrees Celsius in May and June, raising real worries about students' health during those scorching weeks.