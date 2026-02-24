Rajasthan sisters, 14 and 16, forced into prostitution by father
India
In Navi Mumbai, police rescued two teenage sisters from Rajasthan who were forced into prostitution by their own father.
For four months, the girls—just 14 and 16—were sent to clients by a pimp named Harish Vikas Chhari, who reportedly charged ₹1.5 lakh per day.
Accused in custody; search on for their father
Chhari was caught during a sting operation on February 20 after police got a tip-off.
The sisters are now safe with child welfare authorities in Ulhasnagar.
While Chhari is in custody until February 23 and faces serious charges under multiple laws, their father is still missing and police are searching for him.
The investigation continues.