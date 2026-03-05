Rajasthan sisters die hours before wedding, cousins marry other women
India
Just hours before their double wedding in Manai village, Jodhpur, sisters Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) Kanwar were found dead—leaving the whole community stunned.
Despite the heartbreaking news, local customs meant the weddings still went ahead, with the cousins marrying other women instead.
Sisters were upset about moving to a remote village
Police are digging into the sisters' phone and social media records to understand what happened.
Their Instagram accounts had been deactivated but are now under review.
Reports say both sisters were upset about moving to a remote village with few job options.
Both worked as teachers and were loved by their family—especially their father, who was left in shock by their sudden loss.