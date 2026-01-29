Rajasthan: Sleeper bus rams parked trailer, killing 4
In the early hours of Thursday, a sleeper bus on the Agra-Jaipur highway crashed into a parked trailer near Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Four people lost their lives—including a mother and her young son—and five others were injured.
The bus was carrying 35 passengers from Kasganj to Jaipur.
Fog, confusion, and quick help
The driver apparently thought the trailer was moving because of thick fog; there were no warning signs or barricades around the parked vehicle.
Locals rushed in to pull out trapped passengers before police arrived, and the injured were later admitted to RBM Hospital.
Why this matters
This accident is a tough reminder of how dangerous highways can get—especially when broken-down vehicles aren't marked properly in bad weather.
Officials, including the district collector and superintendent of police, reached the spot.