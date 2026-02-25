Rajasthan: Teacher suspended for sending vulgar messages to female colleagues
A government school teacher in Barmer, Rajasthan, has been suspended after allegedly sending obscene WhatsApp messages and rape threats to four female colleagues.
The harassment included explicit messages, abduction threats, and late-night abusive calls—sometimes even in the school's group chat.
He also targeted staff at another school with similar vulgar abuse.
Teacher suspended, departmental inquiry underway
The four teachers reported him to the district collector with screenshots as evidence.
After a preliminary investigation by education officials, the teacher was suspended on Wednesday.
A departmental inquiry is now underway, and authorities say they're taking the case seriously as they review all evidence before deciding further action.