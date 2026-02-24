Rajasthan transfers 21 IPS officers in major reshuffle

Key appointments in the reshuffle

Sharat Kaviraj steps in as Jodhpur's Police Commissioner, while Om Prakash heads to Jaipur as Special Police Commissioner.

Bipin Kumar Pandey is now ADG Crime, with Hawa Singh shifting to ADG PHQ.

Praful Kumar gets promoted to ADG (Intelligence), and Raghvendra Suhasa takes over as ADG Training.

Other key changes include Satyendra Singh leading Jodhpur Range and S Parimal heading the Anti-Corruption Bureau—while Vikas Kumar keeps running the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.