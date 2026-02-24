Rajasthan transfers 21 IPS officers in major reshuffle
Rajasthan just switched up its police leadership, transferring 21 top IPS officers in a wide-scale reshuffle.
The shuffle means new faces in big roles like Jodhpur Police Commissioner and Jaipur Special Commissioner.
Key appointments in the reshuffle
Sharat Kaviraj steps in as Jodhpur's Police Commissioner, while Om Prakash heads to Jaipur as Special Police Commissioner.
Bipin Kumar Pandey is now ADG Crime, with Hawa Singh shifting to ADG PHQ.
Praful Kumar gets promoted to ADG (Intelligence), and Raghvendra Suhasa takes over as ADG Training.
Other key changes include Satyendra Singh leading Jodhpur Range and S Parimal heading the Anti-Corruption Bureau—while Vikas Kumar keeps running the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.