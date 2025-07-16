Next Article
Rajasthan's mass deforestation: An ecological crisis looms
Rajasthan's government wants to cut down thousands of trees in Jaipur and Baran for new development projects—including a Unity Mall and a power plant.
Locals and environmentalists are upset, saying this move breaks promises to protect the environment.
Critics say planting trees far away won't make up losses
The forests at risk aren't just patches of green—they're home to 80+ bird species, help cool down pollution-heavy Jaipur, and support rare wildlife like cheetahs.
Protests have broken out, with many expressing concerns over the plan's potential for ecological devastation.
Even the High Court has stepped in with a temporary halt for Baran.
