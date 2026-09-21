Rajdhani Express stops in Assam's Hojai for elephants crossing tracks
In August, the Rajdhani Express made an unexpected stop in Assam's Hojai district, not for signal trouble, but to let a herd of elephants (calves included!) safely cross the tracks.
Forest officials teamed up with the train crew and the control room to make sure everyone, both human and elephant, stayed safe.
A video of the incident later surfaced on social media and showed the elephants crossing.
Elephant corridors needed in Assam's Hawaipur-Lumding
This moment is a real reminder of why elephant corridors are so important in Assam, especially along busy stretches like Hawaipur-Lumding.
With elephants often on the move here, having elephant corridors and speed restrictions help protect them without stopping trains for too long.
It's all about finding that balance between keeping nature safe and letting people travel smoothly.