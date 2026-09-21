Rajeev Chandrasekhar urges global AI rules after risk report
India
Rajeev Chandrasekhar is urging the world to come together on clear rules for artificial intelligence (AI).
He's worried about how AI could be misused, especially after a recent report warned about its risks, and says we need strong safety measures to keep things in check.
Chandrasekhar warns AI could amplify disinformation
Chandrasekhar isn't interested in an "AI race." He wants technology that people can actually trust.
He points out that AI could easily spread fake news or even sway democratic processes, saying AI could be used to amplify influence operations and disinformation through social media.
For him, the priority is building safe AI systems and making sure everyone, including the media and the public, gets a say in how these tools are governed.