Rajeev Pratap Rudy leads Kerala Tamil Nadu talks over Mullaperiyar
India
Kerala and Tamil Nadu officials met in Munnar on Monday to talk about the Mullaperiyar Dam, a long-running source of tension between the two states.
The meeting, led by MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy, focused on Kerala's push for a new dam.
Rudy made it clear that the issue is being handled as a negotiation, not a fight, with oversight from a Supreme Court panel.
Mullaperiyar lease prompts legal battles
The Mullaperiyar Dam sits in Kerala but is run by Tamil Nadu under an old lease agreement.
Its age and the risk of earthquakes have sparked plenty of debates and legal battles over whether it's still safe and who gets to control its water.
For now, both sides are sticking to talks, with the central government promising to keep working toward a solution everyone can live with.