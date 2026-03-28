Rajeev Verma allotted Kilokri bungalow amid alleged 15th-century mahal demolition
Delhi's Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma was allotted a bungalow in Kilokri Jal Vihar and moved in about a month ago, which comes with some serious history, and controversy.
The house was built after a 15th-century Mahal (recorded by the Archaeological Survey of India) was allegedly torn down.
Even though there were official complaints and a vigilance notice, the dispute over the land's status got resolved, and Verma has already moved into the bungalow (about a month ago).
DJB bungalow cost nearly ₹4cr
This isn't just any house: it cost nearly ₹4 crore and was built on a 700 sq m site within a 5,500 sq m plot on the DJB campus, near government staff quarters.
Verma needed official accommodation; after no suitable official flats were available, he was allotted a Type VIII bungalow (bungalow 2) at Kilokri Jal Vihar, which had been lying idle.
The Delhi Jal Board says security measures are now in place for any remaining parts of the old monument, so at least some history is being protected while the chief secretary settles into his new home.