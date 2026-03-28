Rajeev Verma allotted Kilokri bungalow amid alleged 15th-century mahal demolition

DJB bungalow cost nearly ₹4cr

This isn't just any house: it cost nearly ₹4 crore and was built on a 700 sq m site within a 5,500 sq m plot on the DJB campus, near government staff quarters.

Verma needed official accommodation; after no suitable official flats were available, he was allotted a Type VIII bungalow (bungalow 2) at Kilokri Jal Vihar, which had been lying idle.

The Delhi Jal Board says security measures are now in place for any remaining parts of the old monument, so at least some history is being protected while the chief secretary settles into his new home.