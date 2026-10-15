Rajesh Kumar returns bag with ₹9.48L foreign currency in Ajmer

Turns out the bag belonged to Saddam Alam, an SBI manager from West Bengal, whose bag accidentally fell out after traveling in a tempo after visiting Ajmer Dargah.

Thanks to Rajesh's honesty, Alam got all his belongings back and shared his heartfelt thanks to both the Rajasthan Police and the people of Ajmer.

Rajesh's quick action has earned him praise as an example of honesty.