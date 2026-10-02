Rajesh Kumar Singh says BrahMos exports to top $600 million
India's BrahMos missiles are making big waves in Southeast Asia, with exports set to cross $600 million, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
These supersonic cruise missiles, tested successfully and available in an air-launched version, are now being snapped up by countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Philippines Vietnam Indonesia signed BrahMos contracts
BrahMos is a joint India-Russia project that can launch from ships, submarines, aircraft, or land. Its anti-ship features make it a top pick for countries looking to boost their security.
The Philippines kicked things off with a $330 million deal in 2022; Vietnam and Indonesia followed with contracts worth $100 million and $200 million.
This growing demand highlights India's rising defense game and stronger ties with Southeast Asia.