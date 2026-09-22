Rajiv Gandhi Institute NICU fire kills 5 day old infant
A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, Telangana, where a five-day-old baby lost their life after a fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
The blaze started when an air conditioner exploded due to an electrical short circuit, quickly filling the ward with smoke.
There were 24 infants in the unit at the time.
Rajarshi Shah says 23 newborns transferred
District Collector Rajarshi Shah shared that while one infant sadly passed away during evacuation, hospital staff moved 23 other newborns to different hospitals for treatment.
Three security staff are also undergoing treatment.
Authorities are now investigating what exactly went wrong and have promised to keep the babies' safety as their top priority during this process.