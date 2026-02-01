Rajkot: Differently abled man held for raping daughter, minor niece
The Rajkot Rural Police have arrested a differently-abled man for allegedly raping his daughter and minor niece, according to The Indian Express. The accused, who repairs electronics and has been disabled by polio since he was seven months old, lived with his wife (who is battling advanced breast cancer), his daughter, and the family of his younger brother. The case first came to light on January 3 when the accused filed a missing person complaint for his daughter.
Despite efforts, the police couldn't find the daughter, who is now an adult. The accused then sought help from higher authorities, and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was involved in the search. On January 28, they traced her to an apartment in Rajkot city, where she refused to return home voluntarily. Further probing revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by her father for several years, and he had also assaulted her minor cousin.
SP Vijay Singh Gurjar confirmed that the allegations were substantiated through joint questioning. He was quoted as saying, "To confirm this, we conducted a joint questioning, leading to the revelation that the rape had taken place." The father has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). A second FIR is likely to be filed against him for similar crimes against his niece.