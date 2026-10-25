Rajkumar Rajbhar faked death using AI to dodge murder trial
A man in Uttar Pradesh tried to dodge a murder trial by faking his own death, with a little help from artificial intelligence.
Rajkumar Rajbhar reportedly created an artificial intelligence-generated image of his own cremation and managed to get a fake death certificate, hoping this would let him evade legal proceedings and avoid repaying money collected from people on the pretext of investing it in the stock market.
Rajkumar Rajbhar faces forgery charges
Rajbhar's scheme involved staging a funeral with a goat and digitally adding himself to the pyre.
After an investigation, police tracked him down in Mau district on Sunday morning.
He is now facing charges for forgery, faking his death, and submitting forged documents to court to falsely represent himself as dead and evade legal proceedings, all after going on the run for a 2016 murder case.