Rajnath meets military, defense officials amid West Asia tensions

Singh calls for a 10-year defense plan

Singh has called for a 10-year defense plan to boost self-reliance and readiness: think of it as future-proofing India's defenses.

Meanwhile, the navy is already out there protecting vital energy shipments through risky waters.

Plus, political leaders from all parties are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (March 25, 2026) at 5pm to discuss how India should respond together, showing that national security is everyone's business right now.