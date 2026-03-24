Rajnath meets military, defense officials amid West Asia tensions
With conflicts heating up in West Asia, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met top military and defense officials to figure out how these issues could impact India.
The big concern: making sure India stays prepared as the region gets more unpredictable, especially when it comes to its security and energy supplies.
Singh calls for a 10-year defense plan
Singh has called for a 10-year defense plan to boost self-reliance and readiness: think of it as future-proofing India's defenses.
Meanwhile, the navy is already out there protecting vital energy shipments through risky waters.
Plus, political leaders from all parties are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (March 25, 2026) at 5pm to discuss how India should respond together, showing that national security is everyone's business right now.