Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles meet for 2nd defense dialogue
India
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are meeting in New Delhi on June 1 for their second big defense dialogue.
This catch-up builds on last year's talks in Australia, with both countries looking to step up their security partnership across the Indo-Pacific.
Military and defense industry cooperation
They'll dive into how their militaries can work better together, boost collaborations between their defense industries, and explore joint projects.
Both sides will also swap views on important regional and global security issues.
The dialogue highlights how India and Australia are becoming closer partners: regular exercises, ongoing conversations, and a shared vision for a free, open Indo-Pacific are bringing them together.