Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar downplay Arunachal 'slow incursion' claims
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met today to talk about social media claims suggesting a "slow incursion" by Chinese forces into Arunachal Pradesh.
The government, though, says there is no need to worry: Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams are already on the ground and keeping a close watch along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Arunachal border upgrades and protocols
Officials highlighted enhanced roads, forward habitats, and surveillance systems at the Arunachal border to boost security.
While there are sometimes face-offs with Chinese patrols because the border is not clearly marked, these are usually sorted out through set protocols.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear: Arunachal Pradesh is fully part of India, and keeping things peaceful at the LAC is key for India-China relations.