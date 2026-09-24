Rajnath Singh at News18 DEFCON treats Pakistan attacks as war
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear at News18 DEFCON 2026 that any hostile action originating from Pakistani soil would now be treated as an act of war and would invite a befitting response from India.
He didn't mince words, saying, "Terrorism and talks cannot go together. Terrorism and trade cannot go together either."
Mentions Operation Sindoor, Indus Waters suspension
Singh talked about Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the deadly Pahalgam attack in 2025 to target cross-border terror bases.
He also mentioned suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, explaining, "blood and water cannot flow together."
On a bigger scale, he highlighted India's growing participation in multilateral organizations like Quad, BRICS, and SCO.