Rajnath Singh chairs meeting to protect India's West Asia interests
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just chaired a key meeting with top ministers to figure out how India should handle the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
The group focused on acting quickly and planning ahead to keep India's interests safe, with Singh highlighting the need for both speed and long-term thinking.
Sitharaman and Puri assess supply risks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined in to assess how the crisis might affect India's energy supplies, essential goods, and supply chains.
The team talked about ways to keep things running smoothly at home, even if global tensions shake things up, while reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting Indian interests.