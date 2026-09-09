Rajnath Singh: INS Udaygiri docks in Colombo signaling closer ties

Singh reminded everyone that INS Udaygiri had already helped Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah by delivering relief supplies.

This time, India handed over spares for the Indra MK 2 radar for the Sri Lankan Air Force, spares for Sri Lanka Navy Ship SAYURA, and inflatable targets for the Sri Lankan Navy to support Sri Lankan forces and announced plans for an AI lab to upskill their army.

The crew also will take part in goodwill events with the Sri Lanka Navy and visit local sites, showing these defense ties are about both security and real friendship in the Indian Ocean region.